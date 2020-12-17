NVS Teacher 2020 Interview Re Schedule Released @navodaya.gov.in, Check NVS TGT Interview Select List, Interview Dates, Admit Card Dates & Details Here

NVS Teacher 2020-21 Re-Interview Dates: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Chandigarh has released Interview re-Schedule for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Group-B). All such candidates who have qualified for the post of TGTs (Hindi, English, Maths, Science & Social Studies) under Direct Recruitment Drive, July 2019 can download their admit cards through the official website of NVS.i.e.navodaya.gov.in.

According to the notice, the board has scheduled NVS Teacher 2020-21 Interview from 4 January to 28 January 2021 at various exam centres. The date, time and exam centre details have been published on the official website.

Earlier, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Chandigarh had conducted the NVS Teacher 2020 Interview on 21, 26 and 19 March 2020.

After receiving various representations from Candidates stating that there were not able to attend the interview on the assigned date due to various limitations related to COVID-19 outbreak. The Samiti has decided to extend the opportunity to attend the interview to such absentee candidates, if willing.

The Samiti has published a list of selected candidates along with the interview schedule at the official website. All concerned are requested to attend the interview on the scheduled date, time and venue. Candidates can download NVS Teacher 2020 Interview Select List Directly by clicking on the provided link given below.

Revised Call letter of all shortlisted candidates is being uploaded at the official website. If any candidate whose name mentioned in the notice dated 21.02.2020 does not receive a call letter to attend an interview, he/she may contact at Phone Number(s) 0120-2405969-73 Extn. 2038 & e-mail: nvshqrect@gmail.com.

Important Instructions for Interview:-

All candidates appearing in the NVS 2020 Teacher Interview are required to follow the guidelines mandatorily due to COVID-19 pandemic situation:-

Wearing a face mask, gloves are compulsory. Candidate should bring his/her own transparent water bottle & hand sanitizer. Candidate should not share any of their personal belongings/material with any other candidate. Candidate should maintain safe social distancing with one another during the verification of documents & interview. . A candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his/her mobile phone. The aarogya Setu Status must show candidates' risk factor. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect and show it to the venue, if required. The only candidate is allowed at the venue of the interview. However, in case of PH candidate, an attendant is permitted.

