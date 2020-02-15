NYKS Final Result 2020 Declared for MTS & Librarian Posts @nyks.nic.in, Check Roll Number Here

NYKS Final Result 2020: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India has declared the Result for the MTS and Librarian posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the exams for MTS and Librarian posts can check the result from NYKS website https://nyks.nic.in.

The online exam for Librarian posts was held on 09-09-2019. Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance for the Librarian posts.

The written Online exam for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Exam was held on 08-09-2019.

Merit list of selected candidates has been prepared by the sangathan and it has been uploaded on the official website of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS).

Candidates can check the same on the official website. However you can check the result also with the direct link given below.



NYKS MTS Result 2020

NYKS Librarian Result 2020





NYKS Final Result 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. nyks.nic.in.

Go the “Whats New” Section displaying on the Home Page.

Click on the link Result for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)/Result for the post of Librarian on the official website.

A new window will be open where you can get the PDF of the desired result.

Keep a copy of your result and save the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS)for latest updates regarding the MTS and Librarian posts.