Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Contractual Teacher Posts, Walk-In on 21 Feb

Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020: Oil India has released notification for recruitment to the post of Contractual Teacher. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 21 Feb to 20 March 2020.
Important Dates
- Walk-in-interview date: 21 Feb to 20 March 2020
Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Contractual Teacher – 7 Posts
Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020 Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Contractual Teacher –Candidate must have a M.Sc. in Computer Science or Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from a Government recognized university.
- Contractual Teacher - M.A. in Economics from a Government recognized university.
- Contractual Teacher - M.A./M.Sc. in Mathematics from a Government recognized university.
- Librarian - Bachelor in Library & Information Science or equivalent.
- Contractual Teacher - Bachelor Degree in Dance or equivalent from a Government recognized university.
- Contractual Teacher - Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts from a Government recognized university.
- Contractual Teacher - Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a Government recognized university.
Remuneration
- Contractual Teacher(s) at Sl. no. 1, 2 & 3 – Rs. 14800/-
- Contractual Librarian at Sl. no. 4& Contractual Teacher (s) at Sl. no. 5, 6 & 7 – Rs. 12300/-
Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 21 Feb to 20 March 2020 at Oil India H. S. School, Duliajan along with the documents.
