Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Contractual Teacher Posts, Walk-In on 21 Feb

Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020: Oil India has released notification for recruitment to the post of Contractual Teacher. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 21 Feb to 20 March 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-in-interview date: 21 Feb to 20 March 2020

Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Contractual Teacher – 7 Posts

Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020 Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Contractual Teacher –Candidate must have a M.Sc. in Computer Science or Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from a Government recognized university.

Contractual Teacher - M.A. in Economics from a Government recognized university.

Contractual Teacher - M.A./M.Sc. in Mathematics from a Government recognized university.

Librarian - Bachelor in Library & Information Science or equivalent.

Contractual Teacher - Bachelor Degree in Dance or equivalent from a Government recognized university.

Contractual Teacher - Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts from a Government recognized university.

Contractual Teacher - Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a Government recognized university.

Remuneration

Contractual Teacher(s) at Sl. no. 1, 2 & 3 – Rs. 14800/-

Contractual Librarian at Sl. no. 4& Contractual Teacher (s) at Sl. no. 5, 6 & 7 – Rs. 12300/-

Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

Oil India Teacher Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 21 Feb to 20 March 2020 at Oil India H. S. School, Duliajan along with the documents.

