ONGC Apprentice Merit List 2023 OUT for 2500 Vacancies: Download PDF at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

ONGC Apprentice Merit List 2023 has been released by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). Candidates can download PDF at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in. The recruitment is being done for a total of 2500 vacancies.

ONGC Apprentice Merit List 2023: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has published the notice regarding the selection of 2500 Apprentice posts on its official website. The result is released in the form of merit consisting of the Application Code, Candidate Name, Candidate Email, Mobile, and Opportunity Name.

The candidates who applied for the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 for 2,500 vacancies can download the list of selected candidates. The direct link to download the PDF is given below:

ONGC Apprentice Merit List Download PDF

ONGC Apprentice Result 2023 Overview

Recruitment Organization

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

Name of the Posts

Apprenticeship

Number of Vacancies

2500

Registration Dates

01 to 30 September 2023

Salary / Stipend

7000, 8000, 9000/-

Category

ONGC Apprentice Merit List 2023

ONGC Result Date

05 October 2023

Official Website

ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

How to Download ONGC Apprentice Merit List 2023 ?

Career Counseling

Step 1: Visit the website of the ONGC

Step 2: Go to ‘ADVERTISEMENT/CORRIGENDUM’ Tab

Step 3: Select ‘LIST OF CANDIDATE’ from the drop down

Step 4: Check details of selected candidates

Step 4: Take the print out of the result

The candidates whose name is on the list are required to appear for Document Verification and Medical Examination. The verification of the original documents shall be done prior to joining on a specificdate. A registration form will be generated once the candidate is selected. A print out of the same may be taken from the Skill India Portal and brought during document verification to ONGC.

