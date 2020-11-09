ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Notification OUT @ongcindia.com, 33 Vacancies Notified for Medical Officer Posts

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer at its Rajahmundry Asset, District- East Godavari (AP) on a consolidated honorarium. All interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 21 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 21 November 2020

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Officer – Field Duty (FMO)- 28 Posts

Contract Medical Officer – General Duty (GDMO) (Full Time) - 3 Posts

Contract Medical Officer – General Duty (GDMO) (Part-Time) - 3 Posts

Contract Medical Officer (Occupational Health-OH) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer Posts

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a recognised university.

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - no age bar

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualification and interview.

How to apply for ONGC MO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send the scanned copy of neatly typed/hand written Application in the format given at Annexure-I of this advertisement to the email address recruitmentrajahmundry@ongc.co.in as pdf file. The Last date of sending application is 21st November 2020.

