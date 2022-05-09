ONGC Recruitment 2022 for 922 Non Executive Posts All over India: Apply for JEA, JTA, Fireman and Other

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Notification: ONGC is inviting applications from the candidates for filling up the vacancy posts of Junior Engineering Assistant (JEA), Junior Scientific Assistant (JSA), Junior Assistant (JA), Junior Fire Supervisor (JFS), Junior Technical Assistant (JTA), Junior Fireman, Junior Marine Radio Assistant (JMRA), Junior Dealing Assistant (JDA), Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (JMVD), Junior Assistant Operator (JAO), Junior Slinger cum Rigger (JSCR). Application Link is available ONGC's official website (ongcindia.com) till 28 May 2022.
It is to be noted that, a total of 922 vacancies are available for these Non-Executive Posts across the country in Dehradun, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Work Centres in Gujarat, Jodhpur, Chennai & Karaikal, Work Centres in Assam, Agartala, Kolkata, and Bokaro.
Candidates can apply online and check more details through the link below:
ONGC Non-Executive Notification
Online Application Link
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 28 May 2022
ONGC Non-Executive Vacancy Details
State-wise Vacancy Break-up
|
Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
|
20
|
Delhi
|
10
|
Mumbai (Maharashtra)
|
263
|
Goa
|
4
|
Gujarat
|
318
|
Jodhpur (Rajasthan)
|
6
|
Chennai/ Karaikal (Tamilnadu & Puducherry)
|
38
|
Assam
|
164
|
Agartala (Tripura)
|
66
|
Kolkata (West Bengal)
|
10
|
Bokaro (Jharkhand)
|
23
|
Total
|
922
Eligibility Criteria for ONGC Non-Executive 2022
Educational Qualification:
- JEA - Diploma in Engineering
- JMRA - 12th passed or 10th passed with certificate. Diploma in Electronics/Telecom with GMDSS Certification
- JDA Transport - 3 years Diploma in Auto/Mechanical Engineering/PG Diploma in Business Management/Administration or Post Graduate.
- JSA - Post Graduate Degree
- JDA Personnel and Administration - Post Graduate Degree in the concerned field or Graduation with 2 years Diploma in Personnel And Administration
- JDS MM - 3 years Diploma in Material Management/Inventory/Stock Control/ One year PG Diploma in Material Management
- JTA Surveying - 12th passed or 10th passed with Science and Trade certificate in Surveying
- JMVD - 12th passed or 10th passed with driving licence and 3 years of experience
- Junior Technician - 12th passed or 10th passed with Trade certificate
- JAO - 12th passed or 10th passed with driving licence and 3 years of experience
- JSCR- 12th passed or 10th passed with driving licence and 3 years of experience
- JA Accounts - B.Com with typing speed of 30 wpm and Certificate/Diploma of 6-months in Computer Application
- JA MM - B.Sc with Physics or Maths as one of the subjects with typing speed of 30 wpm and Certificate/Diploma of 6-months in Computer Application
- JFS - Intermediate with 6 months of experience in fire service
- JTA - B.Sc with Chemistry/Geology as the main subject
- Jr Fireman - 12th passed or 10th passed with Fireman Training of 6 months
Selection Process for ONGC Non-Executive 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam
- Skill Test/ Type Test/ Physical Test (as per post requirement)
How to Apply for ONGC Non Executive Recrutiment 2022 ?
Candidates can apply online on or before 28 May 2022.