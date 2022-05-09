ONGC Recruitment 2022 for 922 Non Executive Posts All over India: Apply for JEA, JTA, Fireman and Other

ONGC India Limited is hiring for 922 Non Executive Posts. Candidates can check Eligibility, Vacancy, Notification and Online Application Link Here.

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Notification: ONGC is inviting applications from the candidates for filling up the vacancy posts of Junior Engineering Assistant (JEA), Junior Scientific Assistant (JSA), Junior Assistant (JA), Junior Fire Supervisor (JFS), Junior Technical Assistant (JTA), Junior Fireman, Junior Marine Radio Assistant (JMRA), Junior Dealing Assistant (JDA), Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (JMVD), Junior Assistant Operator (JAO), Junior Slinger cum Rigger (JSCR). Application Link is available ONGC's official website (ongcindia.com) till 28 May 2022.

It is to be noted that, a total of 922 vacancies are available for these Non-Executive Posts across the country in Dehradun, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Work Centres in Gujarat, Jodhpur, Chennai & Karaikal, Work Centres in Assam, Agartala, Kolkata, and Bokaro.

Candidates can apply online and check more details through the link below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 28 May 2022

ONGC Non-Executive Vacancy Details

State-wise Vacancy Break-up

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) 20 Delhi 10 Mumbai (Maharashtra) 263 Goa 4 Gujarat 318 Jodhpur (Rajasthan) 6 Chennai/ Karaikal (Tamilnadu & Puducherry) 38 Assam 164 Agartala (Tripura) 66 Kolkata (West Bengal) 10 Bokaro (Jharkhand) 23 Total 922

Eligibility Criteria for ONGC Non-Executive 2022

Educational Qualification:

JEA - Diploma in Engineering

JMRA - 12th passed or 10th passed with certificate. Diploma in Electronics/Telecom with GMDSS Certification

JDA Transport - 3 years Diploma in Auto/Mechanical Engineering/PG Diploma in Business Management/Administration or Post Graduate.

JSA - Post Graduate Degree

JDA Personnel and Administration - Post Graduate Degree in the concerned field or Graduation with 2 years Diploma in Personnel And Administration

JDS MM - 3 years Diploma in Material Management/Inventory/Stock Control/ One year PG Diploma in Material Management

JTA Surveying - 12th passed or 10th passed with Science and Trade certificate in Surveying

JMVD - 12th passed or 10th passed with driving licence and 3 years of experience

Junior Technician - 12th passed or 10th passed with Trade certificate

JAO - 12th passed or 10th passed with driving licence and 3 years of experience

JSCR- 12th passed or 10th passed with driving licence and 3 years of experience

JA Accounts - B.Com with typing speed of 30 wpm and Certificate/Diploma of 6-months in Computer Application

JA MM - B.Sc with Physics or Maths as one of the subjects with typing speed of 30 wpm and Certificate/Diploma of 6-months in Computer Application

JFS - Intermediate with 6 months of experience in fire service

JTA - B.Sc with Chemistry/Geology as the main subject

Jr Fireman - 12th passed or 10th passed with Fireman Training of 6 months

Selection Process for ONGC Non-Executive 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam

Skill Test/ Type Test/ Physical Test (as per post requirement)

How to Apply for ONGC Non Executive Recrutiment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online on or before 28 May 2022.