Oppo F15 Launching on January 16 with 48 Megapixel Lens, 8GB RAM,VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 & Many More Features

The recently released teaser by Oppo on Amazon has confirmed the launch of F15 Smartphone in India on January 16th. With this thrilling news, Oppo is introducing the version with features that will give you the succeeded version of previous F11 models.

Looking at the teaser launched by Oppo, the new model will bring you an In-Display fingerprint scanner, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, Al quad rear camera set up with 48-megapixel lens and 8GB RAM. Apart from the new features, the teaser also gives a glimpse of the Oppo F15 model design. The style and elegance of the metal body can be seen indicating the strong body feature.

Known for its quality design and success of its F11 series, Oppo has come up as one of the reliable brands in the Smartphone industry. Oppo F11 Pro was with dual camera and notch-less display while Oppo F11 gave you the benefit of a waterdrop display. If buying a phone is going to be one of the first purchases of 2020, then Oppo is giving you every reason to go for its new F15 model.