OPSC AAE Result 2023 OUT: Download Odisha PSC AAE Result PDF, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details

OPSC AAE result 2022: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has recently announced the release of result mark sheets for the position of Assistant Agriculture Engineer (AAE). This position is part of a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 102 vacancies for Assistant Agriculture Engineer, out of which 34 vacancies are exclusively reserved for female candidates. The selection process for this position is based on a written test and a viva voce test.

The written exam was conducted on December 11th of the previous year, and the interview round took place in March. The candidates who have made it to the final list will now be called for document verification. This will serve as the last step in the selection process. The selected candidates will get an excellent opportunity to serve as an Agriculture Engineer in the state government of Odisha.

OPSC AAE result 2022

Candidates who have applied for Assistant Agriculture Engineer position can now download their scorecards from the official website of OPSC, which is opsc.gov.in. It is worth noting that the mark sheet will contain detailed information about the candidate's performance in the written exam and the viva voce test.

If any discrepancies or issues arise during the result verification process, candidates are advised to contact the concerned authorities immediately. It is also recommended that candidates keep their roll numbers or registration numbers handy to avoid any confusion while checking their results..

Odisha PSC AAE Result Download Link

To access the OPSC AAE result 2023, candidates will need to visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the Odisha PSC AAE Result 2023.

The OPSC AAE Result will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

How to Check OPSC AAE result 2023?

To check the Odisha PSC AAE Result, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website opsc.gov.in Click on the link for "Assistant Agriculture Engineer view marks" on the homepage Enter your Roll Number, PPSAN Number, and Date of Birth The mark sheet for OSSC AEE result will be displayed on the screen, so download it Print out a copy of the mark sheet for future reference.

Candidates can also check their scorecard from the direct link given below

OPSC AAE Result 2023 Direct Link to download Scorecard PDF

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the OPSC AAE Result from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.