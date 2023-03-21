OPSC AAO Interview Schedule 2023 Out @opsc.gov.in: Check Asst Agriculture Officer Hall Ticket Link

Odisha PSC has released the detailed interview schedule for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC AAO Interview Schedule 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the detailed interview schedule for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the list of qualified candidates with the interview schedule which will be commenced from 10 April 2023 onwards. All such candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Agriculture Officer post can download the OPSC AAO Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

A total of 530 candidates have been qualified in the written test for the interview round for Assistant Agriculture Officer post. Candidates should note that they will have to appear in the document verification round before the interview as per the selection process for the same. Interview will be held from 10 to 18 April 2023.

Document verification will be conducted from 09.00 A.M. whereas the Interview will be held from 10.45 A.M.

OPSC AAO Interview Schedule 2023: Overview

Organization Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Post Name Assistant Agriculture Officer Number of Posts 261 Advt No. 04 of 2022-23 Interview Date 10 -18 April 2023 Category Govt Jobs Official Website opsc.gov.in

Candidates are required to come with hard-copies of online application forms, four passport size photographs, self-attested copies of all the relevant certificates, documents, proof of identity etc with original of the same as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates are advised to download and fill the Attestation Form and Bio-data form from the official website and submit the same on the day of document verification.

Process To Download: OPSC AAO Interview Schedule 2023