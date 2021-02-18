OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021 Released for Asst. Executive Engineer (Electrical) Post @opsc.gov.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the written examination for the post of Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical) against Advt. No. 10 of 2019-20 on its official website. All the candidates who have to appear in the written examination for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post can download OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the link for OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download Admission Certificate and Instructions for from the official website.

In a bid to download the OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth on the official website.

Commission has also released the list of Candidates Admitted to the Written Examination for the Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical) against Advt. No. 10 of 2019-20 on its official website. Candidates applied for the AEE posts can check their names and also the examination center for the written examination.

Candidates qualified for the written examination for Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical) posts can download their Admit Card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021

http://opsconline.gov.in/dnld/101920_WT/downloadac101920.php

How to Download: OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021