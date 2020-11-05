OPSC AEE Viva Voce Date 2020 Announced for Assistant Executive Engineer Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OPSC AEE Viva Voce Date 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Viva Voce Date for Assistant Executive Engineers Posts against Advt. No. 01 of 2019-20 on its official website. All the 745 candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Executive Engineers Posts Viva Voce tests can check the short notification regarding the Interview date available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), commission will conduct the Viva Voce Date for the Assistant Executive Engineers Posts against Advt. No. 01 of 2019-20 from 18 November 2020 onwards.

It is noted that total 745 candidates have been qualified for the Viva Voce round for the Assistant Executive Engineer Posts. Out of 745 candidates, 69 have been qualified for AEE (Mechanical) whereas 676 candidates for AEE (Civil) against Advt. No. 01 of 2019-20.

Candidates qualified for the Viva Voce round for the Assistant Executive Engineer Posts should note that Commission will publish the detailed programme of the Viva Voce test containing Dates and Roll Number to the different boards will be published shortly on the website of Commission by 06th November 2020.

Concerned candidates are advised to visit to the official website of OPSC-www. opsc.gov.in regularly regarding the details schedule of the Viva Voce test. Candidates can check the direct link of the details of the notification available here.

