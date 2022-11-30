OPSC AAO Exam Date 2022 (Released) at opsc.gov.in, Download Asst. Agriculture Officer Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the written exam date for the post of Asst. Agriculture Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC Asst. Agriculture Officer Exam Schedule 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam date for the post of Asst. Agriculture Officer on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the written exam for the Asst. Agriculture Officer post on 18 December 2022. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Asst. Agriculture Officer can download the OPSC AAO Exam Schedule 2022 through the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

The directly link to download the OPSC AAO Exam Schedule 2022 is available below and you can get the same after clicking the link.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for the Asst. Agriculture Officer post against Advt. No. 04 of 2022-23 on 18 December 2022 in two session.

Paper I will be held in 1st Session from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and Paper II will be held in Second Session from 2.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.

Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Agriculture Officer under A.&F.E Department, pursuant to Advt no 04 of 2022-23 can check the OPSC AAO Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



