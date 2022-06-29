OPSC AHO Exam Schedule 2021 (Released) for Assistant Horticulture Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha PSC has released the written exam schedule for the post of Assistant Horticulture Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC AHO Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Assistant Horticulture Officer on its official website.

Commission will conduct the written exam for the Assistant Horticulture Officer post on 24 July 2022 (Sunday).

Candidates applies successfully for the Assistant Horticulture Officer post against Advt. No. 12 of 2021-22 can check the written exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for the Assistant Horticulture Officer in Class-II of Group B Services under A.&F.E. Department on 24 July 2022 from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. Commission will release the details exam programme and venue update in due course of time on its official website.

You can download the OPSC AHO Exam Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: OPSC AHO Exam Schedule 2021 Notice Check Steps