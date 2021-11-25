OPSC APP Admit Card 2021 to Upload on Dec 12 @opsc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will upload the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor on 12 December on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Check detail here.

OPSC APP Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a short notification regarding the Admit Card uploading schedule for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor. According to the short notification released, Commission will upload the OPSC APP Admit Card 2021 on 12 December 2021.

All such candidates who have to appear in the written examination for the Assistant Public Prosecutor Post can download their Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the written examination for the Posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor on 19 December 2021. Commission has released the detail Exam Center/Roll Number and Programme for the written exam on its official website. Exam will be held between 10.00 A.M. to 12.30 P.M at various centers in Cuttack.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor against Advt. No. 08 of 2021-22 should note that Commission will upload the "Admission Certificate" and "Instruction to Candidates" on 12 December 2021 on its official website.

Candidates can download their OPSC APP Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: OPSC APP Admit Card 2021 (When Uploaded)