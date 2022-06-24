OPSC ASO Exam Schedule 2021 (Released) for Assistant Section Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Exam Pattern

Odisha PSC has released the written examination schedule for post of Assistant Section Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC ASO Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written examination schedule for post of Assistant Section Officer on its official website. Commission will conduct the written exam for Assistant Section Officer post against Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22 on 21 August 2022 (Sunday).

All those candidates who have been provisionally admitted for the Assistant Section Officer post written exam can check the written exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.



According to the short notice released, OPSC will conduct the written exam for the Assistant Section Officer post in three sittings on 21 August 2022.

Paper I for the General Awareness will be held in first sittings from 09.00 A.M. to 10.30 A.M. Paper II for Test of Reasoning and Mental Ability and Mathematics will be conducted in second sittings from 11.30 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. The Paper III for Language I.e. English and Odia will be held in third sittings from 2.30 P.M. to 04.30 P.M.

Exam will be conducted at different educational institutions of 30 districts and 03 Sub-Divisions of the state.

Candidates qualified for the written exam round should note that Commission will upload the Roll Number/Venue of examination centre/Admission Certificate and Instruction to Candidates in due course of time on its official website.

You can download the OPSC ASO Exam Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

