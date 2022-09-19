OPSC Recruitment 2022 For Assistant Director Group-B Post: Pay Scale Rs. 44,900-Rs. 1,42,400, Graduate Can Apply

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the Assistant Director Group-B Post on its official website. Check OPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for the Assistant Director of Handicrafts in Class-II (Group-B) These posts are available in Class 2 of Group B under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 October 2022. The process of online application for the above post will commence from 27 September 2022.

In a bid to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university. Candidates selected finally for the Assistant Director of Handicrafts in Class-II (Group-B) post will get Pay Scale Rs. 44,900-Rs. 1,42,400 in level 10.

Selection for the the Posts of Assistant Director of Handicrafts in Class-II (Group-B) will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by Viva voce test.

Written test will be conducted for 300 Marks consisting of three papers-

Paper I: General English and Odia Language-100 Marks

Paper II: Mathematics and Reasoning and Mental Ability-100 Marks

Paper III: General Studies-100 Marks.

Viva Voce Test-50 Marks.

Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Application Process: 27 September 2022

Opening Date for Online Application Process: 26 October 2022

OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Download OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Notification Check Steps