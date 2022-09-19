OPSC Recruitment 2022 For Assistant Director Group-B Post: Pay Scale Rs. 44,900-Rs. 1,42,400, Graduate Can Apply

OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for the Assistant Director of Handicrafts in Class-II (Group-B) These posts are available in Class 2 of Group B under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 October 2022. The process of online application for the above post will commence from 27 September 2022.
In a bid to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university. Candidates selected finally for the Assistant Director of Handicrafts in Class-II (Group-B) post will get Pay Scale Rs. 44,900-Rs. 1,42,400 in level 10.
Selection for the the Posts of Assistant Director of Handicrafts in Class-II (Group-B) will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by Viva voce test.
Written test will be conducted for 300 Marks consisting of three papers-
Paper I: General English and Odia Language-100 Marks
Paper II: Mathematics and Reasoning and Mental Ability-100 Marks
Paper III: General Studies-100 Marks.
Viva Voce Test-50 Marks.
Important Dates
Opening Date for Online Application Process: 27 September 2022
Opening Date for Online Application Process: 26 October 2022
OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF
How to Download OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Notification Check Steps
- Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/
- Go to the what’s New section available on the Home page of the website.
- Click on the link Advertisement for Recruitment to the Posts of Assistant Director of Handicrafts in Class-II (Group-B) (Advt. No. 09 of 2022-23) given on the Home Page.
- You will have to provide your login credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth.
- You will get the OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window.
- You are advised to take Print Out of the OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Notification for future reference.