OPSC HMO Recruitment 2023 For 105 Homeopathic Medical Officer Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply  

OPSC HMO Recruitment 2023 is out for 105 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for OPSC HMO Recruitment 2023.

OPSC HMO Recruitment 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the recruitment notification for 105 Homeopathic Medical Officer posts on its official website.

Candidates who are between 21 to 38 years of age and have done Bachelor in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (B.H.M.S ) or equivalent degree can apply for these posts.

As per the notification released, the application process will start from May 16, 2023 and applicants can apply on or before June 16, 2023 from the official website.

OPSC HMO Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organization Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Name of Posts Homeopathic Medical Office Number of Posts 105 Advt No 05 of 2023-24 Opening date to apply online May 16, 2023 Last date to apply online June 16, 2023 Official Website www.opsc.gov.in/



OPSC HMO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have possessed the Degree of Bachelor in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (B.H.M.S) or equivalent Degree from a recognized University or institution recognized by Central Council of Homoeopathy and must have registered themselves under the Odisha Board of Homoeopathic Medicines.

How To Download: OPSC MO Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-https://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to the what's new section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ advertisement for recruitment to the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer (Advt. No. 05 of 2023-24)' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

OPSC HMO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the OPSC HMO Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these posts.

How To Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from May 16, 2023 to June 16, 2023 from the official website.