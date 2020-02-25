OPSC Judicial Service Prelims Result 2020 Declared @opsc.gov.in, Check Mains Exam Date

OPSC Judicial Service Prelims Result 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) Preliminary result on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) examination can check their Prelims Result through the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) Preliminary exam conducted earlier. Candidates qualified in the Prelims exam are able to appear for the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) Mains exam which will be conducted on 30/31 March and 1st/3rd April 2020.

It is noted that the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had notified for the Odisha Judicial Service 2019 for the recruitment of Civil Judges in the state. A number of candidates with Graduates in Law were applied for the posts.

Under the selection process, the OPSC Judicial Service Exam will be conducted in three parts - Preliminary Written Examination, Main Written Examination and Interview.

Candidates can check their Prelims Result from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). You can check the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) preliminary result also from the link given below.



How to Download OPSC Judicial Service Prelims Result 2020

Visit the official website i.e. opsc.gov.in.

Click on the link Roll List of Qualified Candidates in the OJS Preliminary Examination-2019(Advt. No. 12 of 2019-20) available on the home page.

A new PDF will be open on your screen.

You can save and download the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for latest updates regarding the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) Recruitment.