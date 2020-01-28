OPSC Medical Officer Answer Key and Marks 2019-20 Released @opsc.gov.in, Download Here

OPSC Medical Officer Answer Key and Marks 2019-20: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the answer key of written exam and highest/lowest marks of finally selected candidates in written test and in-service for the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group-A. All candidates who appear for OPSC Medical Officer Exam can download OPSC Key Answer key through official website www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Medical Officer Answer Key and Marks PDF Link is given below. Candidates check the answer for Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D and marks secured by the candidates in the written Examination through the link.

The highest marks obtained by Male General Category are 156.923 while for female candidate are 53.877. The lowest marks obtained by General Male and Female category candidate are 53.877. Candidates can check highest and lowest marks obtained by other categories in the OPSC MO Marks PDF Link.

OPSC Medical Officer Answer Key and Marks PDF Download 2019-20

The commission has published the marks secured by a total of 1582 candidates in OPSC MO Exam 2019.

OPSC Medical Officer Exam was held on 12 December 2019 in pursuant to Advt. No.13 of 2019-20. OPSC had invited applications for the recruitment of 3278 vacancies for Medical Officer Posts for Odisha Medical and Health Service Cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department. OPSC MO Applications was started on 16 November and the last date for submission of application was 05 December 2019.