OPSC OAS 2022 Prelims Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks: Know Factors Affecting the Scores!

OPSC OAS Prelims 2022 Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks: Know about the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam. Also, check the various factors that determine the cut-off marks of the OPSC OAS exam.

OPSC OAS 2022 Prelims Expected & Previous Cut-Off Marks: OPSC OAS Prelims Cut-Off plays a pivotal role in ascertaining the selection status of the candidates. The Odisha Public Service Commission conducted the OPSC OAS Prelims 2022 on 16th October in two sessions.

After the prelims exam is administered successfully, the candidates usually search for the OPSC OAS Prelims Cut-Off marks to get an idea of their selection chances. As this year's official cut-off marks will be declared within a few days. Hence, the candidates can check the previous year's cut-off marks to know about increases/decreases in the previous year's cut-off trends.

The commission will upload the official OPSC OAS cut-off marks for the prelims exam in the PDF file format for all the categories. The cut-off marks are decided based on various factors like the number of applicants appearing for the exam, categories, etc. In this blog, we have shared below the OPSC OAS Prelims' previous cut-off marks along with the various factors deciding the same.

OPSC OAS Prelims Expected Cut-Off Marks

The commission has conducted this year’s OPSC OAS Prelims exam successfully. As per the reviews of the candidates, the level of questions in this exam was moderate to difficult. As per the exam analysis, the OAS Prelims cut-off for this year can be in the range of +/-15 to 25% of the previous cut-off marks. Check out the OPSC OAS Prelim's expected cut-off marks shared below for reference purposes.

Category Male Female Unreserved 90-95 80-84 SEBC 82-88 71-76 SC 65-70 60-65 ST 53-58 45-50

OPSC OAS Prelims Previous Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the OPSC OAS Prelims cut marks for every category of the candidates. Going by the previous exam trends, the cut-off marks PDF will be uploaded soon after the declaration of the result. The below table comprises OPSC OAS Prelims' previous year cut-off marks for the reference of the candidates.

Category 2020-21 2019-20 2017-2018 Male Female Male Female Male Female Unreserved 106.044 96.703 102.041 90.306 107.565 93.930 SEBC 102.198 87.363 110.204 88.776 104.030 83.830 SC 82.418 67.582 89.796 75.00 81.810 69.185 ST 60.989 58.791 73.649 64.286 69.690 61.105

Factors Affecting the OPSC OAS Prelims Cut-Off Marks

The commission determines the OPSC OAS prelims cut-off marks after considering various factors. This cut-off mark varies every year. Some of the factors that are responsible for ascertaining the OAS cut-off marks are as follow

Number of Applicants

Availability of Vacancies

The difficulty level of the paper

Category of Candidates.

OPSC OAS Final Merit List

The recruitment process for the OPSC OAS exam includes three stages such as the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the personality test or interview round. The cut-off list will be released separately for each selection round of the recruitment process. However, the final merit list is drafted based on the score obtained in the main exam and personality test or interview round. Only those candidates whose name/roll number gets featured in the final merit list are considered eligible for the appointment.

Acing OPSC OAS recruitment is a challenging task. However, if you implement the right techniques and show full dedication, then it will increase your chances of clearing the OPSC OAS prelims cut-off marks. After qualifying in the prelims, you will be called to participate in the mains examination and clear that as well to appear for the personality test round.