OPSC OAS 2022 Prelims Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks: Know Factors Affecting the Scores!

OPSC OAS Prelims 2022 Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks: Know about the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam. Also, check the various factors that determine the cut-off marks of the OPSC OAS exam.

OPSC OAS 2022 Prelims Expected & Previous Cut-Off Marks: OPSC OAS Prelims Cut-Off plays a pivotal role in ascertaining the selection status of the candidates.  The Odisha Public Service Commission conducted the OPSC OAS Prelims 2022 on 16th October in two sessions. 

After the prelims exam is administered successfully, the candidates usually search for the OPSC OAS Prelims Cut-Off marks to get an idea of their selection chances. As this year's official cut-off marks will be declared within a few days. Hence, the candidates can check the previous year's cut-off marks to know about increases/decreases in the previous year's cut-off trends.

The commission will upload the official OPSC OAS cut-off marks for the prelims exam in the PDF file format for all the categories. The cut-off marks are decided based on various factors like the number of applicants appearing for the exam, categories, etc. In this blog, we have shared below the OPSC OAS Prelims' previous cut-off marks along with the various factors deciding the same.

OPSC OAS Prelims Expected Cut-Off Marks 

The commission has conducted this year’s OPSC OAS Prelims exam successfully. As per the reviews of the candidates, the level of questions in this exam was moderate to difficult. As per the exam analysis, the OAS Prelims cut-off for this year can be in the range of +/-15 to 25% of the previous cut-off marks. Check out the OPSC OAS Prelim's expected cut-off marks shared below for reference purposes.

Category

Male

Female

Unreserved

90-95

80-84

SEBC

82-88

71-76

SC

65-70

60-65

ST

53-58

45-50

OPSC OAS Prelims Previous Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the OPSC OAS Prelims cut marks for every category of the candidates. Going by the previous exam trends, the cut-off marks PDF will be uploaded soon after the declaration of the result. The below table comprises OPSC OAS Prelims' previous year cut-off marks for the reference of the candidates. 

Category

2020-21

2019-20

2017-2018

Male

Female

Male

Female

Male

Female

Unreserved

106.044

96.703

102.041

90.306

107.565

93.930

SEBC

102.198

87.363

110.204

88.776

104.030

83.830

SC

82.418

67.582

89.796

75.00

81.810

69.185

ST

60.989

58.791

73.649

64.286

69.690

61.105

Factors Affecting the OPSC OAS Prelims Cut-Off Marks

The commission determines the OPSC OAS prelims cut-off marks after considering various factors. This cut-off mark varies every year. Some of the factors that are responsible for ascertaining the OAS cut-off marks are as follow

  • Number of Applicants 
  • Availability of Vacancies
  • The difficulty level of the paper
  • Category of Candidates.

OPSC OAS Final Merit List

The recruitment process for the OPSC OAS exam includes three stages such as the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the personality test or interview round. The cut-off list will be released separately for each selection round of the recruitment process. However, the final merit list is drafted based on the score obtained in the main exam and personality test or interview round. Only those candidates whose name/roll number gets featured in the final merit list are considered eligible for the appointment.

Acing OPSC OAS recruitment is a challenging task. However, if you implement the right techniques and show full dedication, then it will increase your chances of clearing the OPSC OAS prelims cut-off marks. After qualifying in the prelims, you will be called to participate in the mains examination and clear that as well to appear for the personality test round.

FAQ

Q1 What are the factors responsible for determining the OPSC OAS Prelims Cut-Off Marks?

Some of the factors considered responsible for deciding the OPSC OAS cut-off marks are the number of candidates, availability of vacancies, the difficulty level of the papers, the category of candidates, etc.

Q2 What would be the expected cut-off marks for the general category in the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam?

It is expected that the OPSC OAS Prelims Cut off marks for the general category would range between 90- 95 marks for male and 80-84 for female candidates.

Q3. What is Next after the declaration of the OPSC OAS Prelims cut-off marks?

After the declaration of the OPSC OAS Prelims cut-off, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the next selection round i.e Mains Exam
