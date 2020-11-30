OPSC OCS Mains Admit Card 2020 Released for Odisha Civil Services Exam @opsc.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2020 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2020 for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Main written examination on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Main examination can download their Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the link for OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2020 on its official website. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Date Of Birth in a bid to download the OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2020 from the official website.



It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the Odisha Civil Service Mains Exam 2020 from 07 December 2020 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified in the OCS Preliminary Exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of OPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2020 for Odisha Civil Services Exam