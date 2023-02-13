Odisha Civil Service 2021 Mains Revised Dates Released, check OPSC OCS 2021 Mains Dates here

Odisha PSC has released the revised schedule for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam 2021. Download PDF schedule Here.

OPSC OCS Revised Mains Date 2021-23 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a revised schedule for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 OPSC OCS 2021 on its official website at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/ . Earlier the commission was about to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Mains Examination 2021 from 19 February to 12 March 2023, notification regarding which was released earlier on the OPSC official website but now the Commission has revised dates for a few exams. Candidates set to appear for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam can check the revised exam schedule notification regarding OPSC Main Examination OPSC OCS 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) at -https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Candidates can also download the OPSC OCS 2021 Revised Mains Exam Date 2021 notification directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC OCS Revised Mains Date 2021 PDF

OPSC OCS 2021 Revised Dates

Existing Date Of OCS Main 2021 Modified Date Of OCS Main 2021 19 February 2023 (Odia Language and English) 21 February 2023 Odia Language (Forenoon Session), English (Afternoon Session) 21 February 2023 General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2 12 March 2023 General Studies Paper 1(Forenoon Session) and Paper 2 (Afternoon Session)



12 March 2023 Philosophy Paper 2 and Psychology Paper 2 13 March 2023 Philosophy Paper 2 (Forenoon Session) and Psychology Paper 2 (Afternoon Session)





According to the short notice released, the Commission has decided to reschedule the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 for a few subjects. The schedule for other subjects will remain the same. The Admit Card for the OCS Civil Service Mains Exam-2021 will be soon released by OPSC on its official website.

How to Download : OPSC OCS Revised Mains Schedule 2021

Step 1: Visit to the official website of OPSC-https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the Home page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “Revised Programme Notice of Odisha Civil Services 2021 Main Examination”

Step 4: In a new window opened, you will get the PDF of the OPSC OCS 2021 Revised Mains Date.

Step 5: In the exam notification, check for changed dates.