OPSC OCS Revised Mains Schedule 2021-23 Released @opsc.gov.in: Check Civil Service Hall Ticket Update

OPSC OCS Revised Mains Date 2021-23 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the revised schedule for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Odisha Civil Services Mains Examination 2021 from 19 February to 12 March 2023. Candidates qualified successfully for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam round can check the revised programme notice of main examination available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

However you can download the OPSC OCS Revised Mains Date 2021-23 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Commission has decided to reschedule the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 due to overlapping of dates between Personality Test of Civil Services Examination of UPSC and Mains examination of OCS-2021.

Now Commission has rescheduled the OCS Civil Service Mains Exam-2021 from 19 February 2023 to 12 March 2023.

Commission will soon release the Admit Card for the OCS Civil Service Mains Exam-2021 on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the mains exam can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.



