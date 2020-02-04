OPSC Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2020 Date Announced, Check OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Date & Admit Card Release Date Here

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2020 Date: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the Civil Service Prelims 2020 Date on its website. Candidates applied for OPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2019 against the advertisement number 11 of 2019-20 can appear for the prelims exam tentatively on 15 March 2020.

The commission will release the details of the exam shortly on the official website. The commission will release OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card prior to the 15 days from the day of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further information.

This year, the Odisha Public Service Commission is hiring 153 vacancies of Grade A and Grade B in its departments. The selection will be on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Personality or Interview. Candidates who will qualify in OPSC Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2020 will be called for the further recruitment process.

OPSC Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2020 Schedule



OPSC Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2020 shall consist of two papers of objective type and each paper shall be of two hours duration carrying 200 Marks each. Candidates can check OPSC Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2020 Schedule in the provided link.

Highlights:

Advertisement Number: 11 of 2019-20

Vacancies: 153

Post Name: Civil Services

Selection Procedure: Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Personality or Interview

Exam Date: tentatively on 15 March 2020

Opening date of online application for OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2019: 13 November 2019

Last date for submission of online application for OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2019: 10 December 2019

Official Website: opsc.gov.in

