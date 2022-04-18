OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 Released for Post Graduate Teacher Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Post Graduate Teacher posts in Home Science. All such candidates applied for Post Graduate Teacher posts against Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22 can check the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 available on the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

It is noted that OPSC will conduct the document verification for Post Graduate Teacher posts in Home Science on 27 and 28 April 2022. The details OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 with Roll Number of the candidates is available on the official website.

How to Download OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -http://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Document Verification Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Post Graduate Teacher in Home Science (Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22) given on the Home Page. You will get the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.



All those candidates qualified for the document verification round should note that they will have to carry all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the document verification round.

Candidates are required to carry the one set of self attested photocopies of all the documents along with all the original documents for verification. You can check the short notification for details of the documents to be submitted on the official website.