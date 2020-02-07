OPSC Recruitment 2020, 606 Vacancies for Lecturer Posts, Apply @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the post of Lecturer in different disciplines in Group A of OES (College Branch) in different disciplines in Group A of OES (College Branch) in Government Degree Colleges of the State under Department of Higher Education.
OPSC Lecture application process will start from 08 February 2020. The eligible candidates can apply to the OPSC Lecturer Recruitment post through OPSC official website www.opsc.gov.in on or before 02 March 2020. However, the last for fee submission is 06 March 2020.
Notification details
Advertisement No. : 18 of 2019-20
Important Dates
- Opening Date of Application Submission : 08 February 2020
- Last Date of Application Submission : 02 March 2020
- Last Date for Fee Submission : 06 March 2020
OPSC Vacancy Details
Lecturer - 606 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Lecturer Job
- Master Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university with minimum of 55% marks with 2nd class in Bachelor’s Degree
- NET in the concerned subject
Age Limit:
21-48 Years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/SEBC/PWD/Women/Ex-Serviceman as per Govt. Rules)
Selection Criteria for Lecturer Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of overall academic performance
How to Apply for the OPSC Lecturer Jobs 2020
Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 08 February to 02 March 2020.
Application Fees:
- Others - Rs. 400/-
- SC, ST of Odisha, PwD: No Fee
OPSC Lecturer Recruitment Notification PDF