OPSC Recruitment 2020, 606 Vacancies for Lecturer Posts, Apply @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the post of Lecturer in different disciplines in Group A of OES (College Branch) in different disciplines in Group A of OES (College Branch) in Government Degree Colleges of the State under Department of Higher Education.

OPSC Lecture application process will start from 08 February 2020. The eligible candidates can apply to the OPSC Lecturer Recruitment post through OPSC official website www.opsc.gov.in on or before 02 March 2020. However, the last for fee submission is 06 March 2020.

Notification details

Advertisement No. : 18 of 2019-20

Important Dates

Opening Date of Application Submission : 08 February 2020

Last Date of Application Submission : 02 March 2020

Last Date for Fee Submission : 06 March 2020

OPSC Vacancy Details

Lecturer - 606 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Lecturer Job

Master Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university with minimum of 55% marks with 2 nd class in Bachelor’s Degree

class in Bachelor’s Degree NET in the concerned subject

Age Limit:

21-48 Years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/SEBC/PWD/Women/Ex-Serviceman as per Govt. Rules)

Selection Criteria for Lecturer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of overall academic performance

How to Apply for the OPSC Lecturer Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 08 February to 02 March 2020.

Application Fees:

Others - Rs. 400/-

SC, ST of Odisha, PwD: No Fee

OPSC Lecturer Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official website