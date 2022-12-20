OPSC Recruitment 2022-23 For 659 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts: Check Eligibility

OPSC has invited online application for the 659 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts on its official website. Check  OPSC  Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC Recruitment 2022-23
OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the  post of  Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. A total of 659 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched by OPSC. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the  Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on or before 30 January 2023. 

To apply for  Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts, candidates should have Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent qualification as mentioned in the notification. 

 

 

Notification Details OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job 
Advt No: 13/2022-23

Important Date OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Commencement of Submission of Application: 30 December 2022

 

Vacancy Details OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon-659

Eligibility Criteria OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 
OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Age Limit OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Minimum age 21 Years maximum 38 Years. 
Check notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit. 

 

How To Download: OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-https://www.opsc.gov.in/
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for Recruitment to the Posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 13 of 2022-23)' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the PDF of the OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.
  5. Download OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification  and save the same for your future reference.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon  posts through the OPSC’s website www.opsconline.gov.in from 30 December 2022 to 30 January 2023.

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23?

Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent qualification.

What are the Jobs in OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23?

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the 659 post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

