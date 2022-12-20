OPSC Recruitment 2022-23 For 659 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts: Check Eligibility

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. A total of 659 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched by OPSC. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on or before 30 January 2023.
To apply for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts, candidates should have Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent qualification as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job
Advt No: 13/2022-23
Important Date OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Commencement of Submission of Application: 30 December 2022
Vacancy Details OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon-659
Eligibility Criteria OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Age Limit OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Minimum age 21 Years maximum 38 Years.
Check notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
How To Download: OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
- Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-https://www.opsc.gov.in/
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for Recruitment to the Posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 13 of 2022-23)' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.
- Download OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts through the OPSC’s website www.opsconline.gov.in from 30 December 2022 to 30 January 2023.