OPSC Recruitment 2022-23 For 659 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts: Check Eligibility

OPSC has invited online application for the 659 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts on its official website. Check OPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. A total of 659 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched by OPSC. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on or before 30 January 2023.

To apply for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts, candidates should have Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent qualification as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job

Advt No: 13/2022-23

Important Date OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Commencement of Submission of Application: 30 December 2022

Vacancy Details OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon-659

Eligibility Criteria OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Age Limit OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Minimum age 21 Years maximum 38 Years.

Check notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

How To Download: OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-https://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for Recruitment to the Posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 13 of 2022-23)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts through the OPSC’s website www.opsconline.gov.in from 30 December 2022 to 30 January 2023.