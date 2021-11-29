OPTCL Admit Card 2021 for JMOT on 03 Dec @optcl.co.in, Check Updates Here

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) will release the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee (JMOT) on 03 December 2021 at 10 AM on its website -optcl.co.in

OPTCL Admit Card 2021: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) will release the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee (JMOT) on 03 December 2021 at 10 AM on its website -optcl.co.in. Candidates will be provided OPTCL Admit Card Link in this article, once it is available.

OPTCL Exam will be conducted on 10 December 2021 (Friday). There will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) related to Subject Knowledge, Numerical, GK and Reasoning and English Knowledge as follow:

Subject Weightage No. of Questions Time Subject Knowledge 80% 200 3 hours Numerical, GK and Reasoning 10% English Knowledge 10%

There shall be no negative marking

Candidates can check the syllabus through the link given below:

OPTC JMOT Exam Syllabus

Candidates who qualify in the online exam and shortlisted, shall be called for Skill Test in 1:3 ratio in each category.Those who qualify in the skill test will appear for Career Marking. The merit list of the qualified candidates will be drawn purely on the basis of Performance in the CBT and Career Marking. The CBT and career marking shall carry weightage of 80% and 20% respectively.

OPTCL had invited applications for recruitment of 200 ITI qualified candidates in Electrician Trade for placement at various units across the State, preferably in KBK and other backward districts of the State from 14 September to 14 October 2021.