OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21: 232 Vacancies Notified for Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @optcl.co.in

How to apply for OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 5 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21?

The candidate's age should be as per apprenticeship rules. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for details.

What is the qualification required for OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21?

The candidates holding Degree in Engineering or Technology in relevant discipline are eligible to apply. Check notification for more details.

What is the last date for OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21?

How many vacancies are released for OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21?

A total of 232 Vacancies Notified for Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts.