OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21: 232 Vacancies Notified for Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @optcl.co.in

OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the Graduate & Technician Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Declaration of shortlisted candidates: 6 January 2021
- Verification of certificates of shortlisted candidates: 11 January 2021
- Interview of shortlisted candidates: 13 January 2021
- Date of Publication of final list: 15 January 2021
OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21 Vacancy Details
Graduate Apprentices:
- Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 40 Posts
- Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 20 Posts
- Information Technology: 5 Posts
- Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 Posts
- Computer Science Engineering: 5 Posts
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice:
- Electrical Engineering: 90 Posts
- Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 40 Posts
- Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 10 Posts
- Information Technology: 6 Posts
- Computer Science Engineering: 6 Posts
OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice: Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by Statutory University in relevant discipline. A degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of parliament in relevant discipline.
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by State Council or Board of Technician Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by University in relevant discipline.
OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21 Age Limit - as per apprenticeship rules
Download OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21 Notification PDF Here
OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21 Apply Online
How to apply for OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 5 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
Latest Government Jobs:
NHM JK 400 CHO Notification 2020 Out @jknhm.com for Session January 2021, 400 Vacancies Notified