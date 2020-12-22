OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21: 232 Vacancies Notified for Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @optcl.co.in

OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21 Notification is out at optcl.co.in for 232 Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021
OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the Graduate & Technician Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 January 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Declaration of shortlisted candidates: 6 January 2021
  • Verification of certificates of shortlisted candidates: 11 January 2021
  • Interview of shortlisted candidates: 13 January 2021
  • Date of Publication of final list: 15 January 2021

OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices:

  • Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 40 Posts
  • Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 20 Posts
  • Information Technology: 5 Posts
  • Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 Posts
  • Computer Science Engineering: 5 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice:

  • Electrical Engineering: 90 Posts
  • Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 40 Posts
  • Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 10 Posts
  • Information Technology: 6 Posts
  • Computer Science Engineering: 6 Posts

OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Graduate Apprentice: Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by Statutory University in relevant discipline. A degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of parliament in relevant discipline.
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by State Council or Board of Technician Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by University in relevant discipline.

OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21 Age Limit - as per apprenticeship rules

Download OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21 Notification PDF Here

OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for OPTCL Apprentice 2020-21
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 5 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

