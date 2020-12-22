NHM JK 400 CHO Notification 2020 Out @jknhm.com for Session January 2021

NHM JK 400 CHO Notification 2020 Out @jknhm.com for Session January 2021. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Dec 22, 2020 17:34 IST
NHM JK 400 CHO Community Health Officer Notification 2020: National Health Mission, J & K has invited applications for admission to six months certificate programme in Community Health for Ayurvedic graduates and B.Sc. Or GNM Nursing for a session in January 2021. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format latest by 31 December 2020.

Around 400 vacancies will be recruited for Community Health Officer. The six months certificate course shall be conducted through IGNOU for Ayurvedic Graduates/B.Sc. Or GNM Nursing in Programme Study Centres at Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, District Hospital Udhampur, District Hospital Kathua and District Hospital Rajouri in Jammu Division and District Hospital Anantnag, District Hospital Baramulla and CHC Kupwara in Kashmir Division.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 December 2020

NHM JK 400 Community Health Officer 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Community Health Officer - 400 Posts

NHM JK 400 Community Health Officer 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: BAMS/BUMS from a recognized University and willing to serve in Rural & Hard to reach areas of UT of J&K; Staff Nurses with Diploma/Degree in B.Sc./GNM Nursing from a recognized University and are willing to serve in rural and hard to reach the area of UT of J&K.

NHM JK 400 Community Health Officer 2020 Age Limit - 45 years

NHM JK 400 Community Health Officer 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test. After selection through written test, candidates will undergo for six months certificate programme in Communication Health.

NHM JK 400 Community Health Officer 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for NHM JK 400 Community Health Officer 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the office of the State Health Society at Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Nagrota, Jammu for Jammu Division and Division Office, NHM, Ground Floor, Block A, Old Secretariat Srinagar for Kashmir Division.

 

How to apply for NHM JK 400 Community Health Officer 2020-21?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the office of the State Health Society at Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Nagrota, Jammu for Jammu Division and Division Office, NHM, Ground Floor, Block A, Old Secretariat Srinagar for Kashmir Division.

What is the selection process for NHM JK 400 Community Health Officer 2020?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test. After selection through written test, candidates will undergo for six months certificate programme in Communication Health.

What is the age limit required for NHM JK 400 Community Health Officer 2020-21?

The candidate must have not attained the age of 45 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms.

What is the qualification for NHM JK 400 Community Health Officer 2020-21?

Candidates holding BAMS/BUMS from a recognized University and willing to serve in Rural & Hard to reach areas of UT of J&K; Staff Nurses with Diploma/Degree in B.Sc./GNM Nursing from a recognized University and are willing to serve in rural and hard to reach area of UT of J&K.

What is the last date for NHM JK 400 CHO Notification 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format latest by 31 December 2020.

How many vacancies are released for NHM JK 400 Community Health Officer 2020?

Around 400 vacancies will be recruited for Community Health Officer.
