OPTCL MT Recruitment 2023 For 50 Management Trainee Posts: Salary  Rs.56,100- Rs. 1,77,500

OPTCL has invited online applications for the 50 Management Trainee Posts on its official website. Check OPTCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPTCL MT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has released notification for 50 Management Trainee (Electrical) posts on its official website. OPTCL is looking for young, dynamic and committed professionals to be inducted as Trainees in Electrical discipline for its plant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 16, 2023.

The selection process for these posts will consist of marks obtained (out of 100) in the Electrical Engineering discipline paper of GATE 2023 & Personal Interview. You can check the details of educational qualification, eligibility, age limit, how to apply and other updates here.

Notification Details OPTCL MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Advt. No. MPP&R -01/23-24

Important Dates OPTCL MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Commencement of Online Submission of Application: April 17, 2023

Last Date of receipt of online application/ payment of fee: May 16, 2023

Vacancy Details OPTCL MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Management Trainee (Electrical)-50

Eligibility Criteria OPTCL MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Valid Score in the GATE 2023

Candidates should have appeared and qualified in GATE 2023 conducted by IITs and Marks Out of 100 should be mentioned while applying. The qualifying marks as declared by GATE 2023 Organizing Body shall be considered.

Essential Qualification:

Degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution or Passing of Section-A&B of IE (India) in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Percentage of Marks:

Minimum 60 % or Equivalent CGPA .

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50%.

Please check the notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Upper Age Limit OPTCL MT Recruitment 2023 (as on 01.04.2023):

Must be 21 years but not above 32 years.

OPTCL MT Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website www.optcl.co.in with details of their GATE 2023 registration number and other required information on or before May 16, 2023.