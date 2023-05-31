orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in Result 2023 and Other Direct Links to Check CHSE Odisha +2 Science, Commerce Result Online

CHSE, Odisha has announced the results of class 12th for Science and Commerce stream today, May 31, 2023. Students who have appeared for the Odisha CHSE plus 2 exams can check their class 12th results at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, samsodisha.gov.in. Check latest updates here

Odisha Board CHSE Plus 2 Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced the results of class 12th for Science and Commerce stream today, May 31, 2023, in online mode. As per the updates, the CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream results was announced by the Odisha school and mass education minister Sudam Marndi through a press conference at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar at 11 AM. Students who have appeared for the Odisha CHSE plus 2 exams can check their class 12th results from the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in and SAMS Odisha samsodisha.gov.in.  As per the updates, a total of 92,950 students appeared for Odisha Class 12 exams including 90,679 regular and 2,271 ex-regular students. 

They have to enter the required login credentials such as roll number and registration number to download CHSE 12th marksheet online. The Odisha HSE board officials have confirmed the result dates for Science, and Commerce streams. However, the results of the Arts stream will be announced later.

As per the schedule, the annual Plus II exam was held across Odisha from March 1, 2023. Last year, over 3,21,508 students had appeared for the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams, and the pass percentage for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream was recorded at 94.12%, 89.2% and 82.10% respectively. 

CHSE Odisha 12th Class Result 2023: Division-wise Performance of Students

Divisions

Number of students

1st division

39,573

2nd division

24,257

3rd division

14,852

Odisha CHSE Commerce, Science Result 2023: District-wise Statistics

For Commerce Stream: Nayagarh records the highest passing percentage of 93.9% and Boudh gets the lowest passing percentage of 55.55%.

For Science Stream: Nayagarh records the highest passing percentage of 96.41% and Gajapati gets the lowest passing percentage of 61.55%.

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Announced at orissaresults.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here 

 

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2023: Gender-wise Pass percentage

Overview

Statistics

Overall Pass percentage

81.12%

Girls pass percentage

83.87%

Boys pass percentage

79.52%

Odisha 12th Science Result 2023: Gender-wise Pass percentage

Overview

Statistics

Overall Pass percentage (%)

84.93%

Girls pass percentage

85.67%

Boys pass percentage

84.28%

What are the login credentials required to check Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result 2023?

Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the result login window to get the CHSE Odisha result for the Science and Commerce stream. They can check the list of details mentioned below:

  • Registration number
  • Roll number

Odisha 12th Result 2023 Scholarship Scheme

As per the information available, the top 100 rank-holders will be awarded Rs 5000 in cash under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana.

From where you can download Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Marksheets?

As per the released data, the Odisha Class 12 students will get their Class 12 science, and commerce certificates, marksheets and migration certificates from Digilocker from June 10 onwards.

List of Websites to Check Odisha Board Result 12th Science and Commerce Result 2023

The Odisha board results will be announced by the officials on the board's website today, May 31, 2023, from 11 AM. Students can also access the Odisha CHSE Science and Commerce stream results at Jagran Josh. Students can check the direct links to check the board results mentioned below:

  • chseodisha.nic.in
  • orissaresults.nic.in
  • samsodisha.gov.in (SAMS Odisha)
  • odisha12.jagranjosh.com

CHSE Odisha +2 Science and Commerce Result 2023: Login Window

Candidates can check the sample image of the Odisha board HSE Plus Two Science, Commerce Result login window below:

Odisha board 12th result 2023

Alternative ways to download Odisha Plus Two Mark Sheet 2023 for Commerce and Science

Students can check and download their Odisha Board 12th Science and Commerce Marksheet 2023 through the below-mentioned ways:

  • Official websites of CHSE, Odisha
  • Through SMS service

Minimum Passing Marks Required to Pass Odisha CHSE Commerce Result 2023

Students who have appeared for the final board exams are required to score at least 33% marks in each subject to clear the Odisha Board Plus 2 Commerce exam. Candidates can check the division-wise passing criteria mentioned in the table below:

Division

Range of Marks Obtained

First Division

60% and above

Second Division

45% - 59%

Third Division

33% - 44%

Odisha CHSE Grading System 2023: Commerce and Science Stream

Candidates can check the grading system in the table below:

Marks Obtained

Grade

Grade based on

Grade Point

91-100

A1

Top 1/8th of passed candidates

10

81-90

A2

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

9

71-80

B1

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

8

61-70

B2

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

7

51-60

C1

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

6

41-50

C2

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

5

33-40

D

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

4

21-32

E1

E: Failed Candidates

C

What if you fail in www.chseodisha.nic.in Science and Commerce Result 2023?

Students who failed in one or more subjects in the CHSE Odisha +2 board exams 2023 can appear for the supplementary exams. In order to appear for the supplementary or complementary exams, students are required to fill out the supplementary exam application form by entering the required documents from the official website. The board officials will release the official notification regarding the supply exams after the declaration of the result.

Details mentioned in Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science, Commerce Stream Result 2023

As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the CHSE Odisha Science and Commerce scorecard will have the below-given details mentioned on it.

Name of the student Roll number Enrollment no. Date of Birth Board name
Name of the subjects they have appeared Subject code School name Marks in each subject Candidate's Mother's name
Candidate's Father's name Practical marks Total marks obtained Percentage scored Qualifying status (Pass or Fail)

Odisha Board Class 12 Results 2023 Rechecking Process

Students who are not satisfied with the marks scored in CHSE plus 2 Commerce and Science board examination can apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts. The Odisha board officials will release the details regarding the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 result rechecking process.

Odisha Board class 12th Science and Commerce result 2023 Highlights

Students can check the highlights related to the Odisha board class 12th Science and Commerce result 2023 in the table given below:

Overview

Specifications

Name of the Board

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha

Name of the examination

Odisha Board Plus 2 Science and Commerce Result 2023

Mode of the examination

Offline

Official websites to check Odisha Board Plus 2 Science and Commerce Result 2023
  • chseodisha.nic.in
  • orissaresults.nic.in
  • odisha12.jagranjosh.com
  • samsodisha.gov.in

Session

2022-2023

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Science and Commerce Result Date

May 31, 2023

Mode of Result

Online

Odisha Board 12th Science and Commerce Result 2023 Time

11 AM

Previous Year’s Odisha CHSE Science Result Statistics

Candidates can check the last six years' statistics of Odisha 12th Science Result. They can check the overall passing percentage number of appeared students in the table below.

Year

Number of students appeared

Overall pass %

Boys’ pass %

Girls pass %

2022

76,604

94.12%

93.80%

94.52%

2021

89,951

95.15

94.46

96.03

2020

Around 3 lakh

70.21

75.02

70.4

2019

3,69,000

72.83

70

75.02

2018

3,65,000

76.98

75.69

78.88

2017

3,80,707

81.11

80

82.36

2016

3,73,000

92.63

-

-

2015

3,56,418

76.75

72

82

2014

3,10,378

68.37

64.18

73

Also Read: CHSE Odisha Result 2023 LIVE Updates: HSE 12th Science, Commerce Result ଲିଙ୍କ୍ Link at chseodisha.nic.in, Passing Marks, and Latest News

