Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Result 2023 likely by Last Week of May, Release Date To Be Announced Soon at chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Result 2023: It is expected that Odisha class 12th result can be announced by the last week of May 2023. Download CHSE Plus 2 marksheet by using login credentials at chseodisha.nic.in. Get latest updates here

Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the result online by the last week of May 2023. According to media reports, Odisha 12th result for Science and Commerce will be announced on May 31, 2023. The exact date of the results is yet to be announced. As per past trends, usually, the board releases the CHSE Odisha Plus 2 result for Science and Commerce together, whereas 12th Arts result is declared on a different date.

Going as per reports, the results of Arts and Vocational courses are likely to be announced by June 8, an official update is still awaited. Students can check their Odisha 12 results by visiting the official website: chseodisha.nic.in. The annual Plus II examination was conducted across Odisha from March 1, 2023.

Odisha 12th Result 2023 Dates

In the table given below, important dates of events related to the CHSE 2023 Odisha board exam results have been mentioned:

Events Dates Odisha 12th board exams March 1 to April 5, 2023 CHSE Odisha plus 2 Science and Commerce Result May 30 or 31, 2023 (Expected) Odisha Plus 2 Arts result June 2023, 2023

Where To Check the CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022?

Students can check their Plus 2 result online at the official website of the Odisha Board. There are few officials website, where students can check their CHSE Odisha results. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Result 2023 Online?

Students can access their Odisha class 12 result online. They can go through the given below steps to know how to download the marksheet of Plus 2 Odisha CHSE:

Step 1: Go to the official website: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Annual CHSE Examination Result 2023

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked details: roll number, registration number, captcha code

Step 5: Click on the submit tab

Step 6: CHSE +2 result Odisha board marksheet will appear

Evaluation of Odisha Plus 2 Result 2023 Answer Sheets

The evaluation of the answer sheets was conducted at 65 centres in offline mode and 39 centres in online mode. Now, that the entire process of evaluation and tabulation of marks has been completed, the CHSE +2 result results are likely to be announced on May 30 or 31. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.