OSCB Admit Card 2022 for Banking Assistant, AM, System Manager (Out): Check Download Link, Eaxm on 13 March

OSCB Admit Card for Banking Assistant, Assistant Manager, System Manager has been released by Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited (OSCBL) at odishascb.com. Check Download Link Below.

OSCB Admit Card 2022: Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited (OSCBL) has uploaded the admit card of the Preliminary online exam for recruitment of Banking Assistant Grade 2 and Assistant Manager Posts on its website (odishascb.com). If you have applied for OSCB Recruitment 2021, then you can download OSCB Banking Assistant Admit Card, OSCB AM Admit Card, and OSCB System Manager Admit Card with the help of the link provided below:

OSCB Exam will be conducted on 13 March 2022

How to Download OSCB Admit Card 2022 ?

Firstly, go to the official website of OSCB - odishascb.com

Secondly, you will see a link flashing on the homepage - ‘Download call letter for online examination for the recruitment of Assistant Managers/ System Managers/ Banking Assistants in DCCBs’. Click on this link

Thirdly, enter your details such as Registration No / Roll No and Password or Date of Birth and click on the submit button

Lastly, Download OSCBL Admit Card

OSCB Exam Pattern 2022

There will be a total of 100 multiple choice questions of 100 marks on the following subjects:

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time English 30 30 20 min Numerical Ability 35 35 20 min Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 min Total 100 100 1 hour

Negative Marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

OSCB Mains Exam 2022

Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the Mains Exam which is scheduled in the month of April/May 2022.

OSCB Recruitment is being done to fill up 725 vacancies under District Central Co-operative Banks (DCCBs) . Out of total vacancies, 470 are for Assistant Manager Grade 2 Posts and 255 for Banking Assistant Posts.