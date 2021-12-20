OSCB Recruitment 2021-22 for 725 Banking Assistant and AM Posts, Graduates Eligible

Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited (OSCBL) is hiring 725 Banking Assistant Grade 2 and Assistant Manager Posts. Check Details Here.

OSCBL Recruitment 2021-22 Notification: Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited (OSCBL) has published a notification for recruitment of Banking Assistant Grade 2 and Assistant Manager Posts. Candidates interested to serve in the bank can apply online from 29 December 2021 on odishascb.com. Odisha State Cooperative Bank Online Application will end on or before 17 January 2022.

A total of 725 vacancies are available for District Central Co-operative Banks (DCCBs) of which 470 are for AM Posts and 255 for Banking Assistant Posts. Applicants will be called for preliminary exam in the month of February/March 2022 followed by Mains Exam which is scheduled in the month of April/May 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 29 December 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 January 2022

OSCBL Admit Card Date - 10 days before the exam

OSCBL Prelims Exam Date - February/March 2022

OSCBL Mains Exam Date - April/May 2022

OSCBL Vacancy Details

Banking Assistant Grade 2- 470 Posts

General Recruitment - 423 Posts

Special Recruitment - 47 Posts

Assistant Manager - 255 Posts

OSCBL Salary:

Banking Assistant - Rs. 5200/- to 20200/- with Grade Pay Rs. 2000/-

Assistant Manager - Rs. 9300/- to 34800/- with Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-

Eligibility Criteria for OSCBL Banking Assistant and AM Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in any discipline having proficiency in computer application

Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for OSCBL Banking Assistant and AM Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Preliminary Exam Online Mains Exam

How to apply for Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited Recruitment 2021 ?



Interested candidates and eligible candidates can apply online on odishascb.com from 29 December 2021 to 17 January 2022.

Application Fee:

Gen/SEBC - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST - Rs. 600/-

OSCBL Banking Assistant Notification Download

OSCBL AM Notification Download