Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSCB Recruitment 2021-22 for 725 Banking Assistant and AM Posts, Graduates Eligible

Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited (OSCBL) is hiring 725 Banking Assistant Grade 2 and Assistant Manager Posts. Check Details Here.

Created On: Dec 20, 2021 19:46 IST
OSCBL Recruitment 2021-22
OSCBL Recruitment 2021-22

OSCBL Recruitment 2021-22 Notification: Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited (OSCBL) has published a notification for recruitment of Banking Assistant Grade 2 and Assistant Manager Posts. Candidates interested to serve in the bank can apply online from 29 December 2021 on odishascb.com. Odisha State Cooperative Bank Online Application will end on or before 17 January 2022.

A total of 725 vacancies are available for District Central Co-operative Banks (DCCBs) of which 470 are for AM Posts and 255 for Banking Assistant Posts. Applicants will be called for preliminary exam in the month of February/March 2022 followed by Mains Exam which is scheduled in the month of April/May 2022.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 29 December 2021
  • Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 January 2022
  • OSCBL Admit Card Date - 10 days before the exam
  • OSCBL Prelims Exam Date - February/March 2022
  • OSCBL Mains Exam Date - April/May 2022

OSCBL Vacancy Details

Banking Assistant Grade 2- 470 Posts

  • General Recruitment - 423 Posts
  • Special Recruitment - 47 Posts

Assistant Manager - 255 Posts

  • General Recruitment - 423 Posts
  • Special Recruitment - 47 Posts

OSCBL Salary:

  • Banking Assistant - Rs. 5200/- to 20200/- with Grade Pay Rs. 2000/-
  • Assistant Manager - Rs. 9300/- to 34800/- with Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-

Eligibility Criteria for OSCBL Banking Assistant and AM Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in any discipline having proficiency in computer application

Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for OSCBL Banking Assistant and AM Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Online Preliminary Exam
  2. Online Mains Exam

How to apply for Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates and eligible candidates can apply online on odishascb.com from 29 December 2021 to 17 January 2022.

Application Fee:

Gen/SEBC - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST - Rs. 600/-

OSCBL Banking Assistant Notification Download

OSCBL AM Notification Download

FAQ

What is OSCBL AM Salary ?

Rs. 9300/- to 34800/- with Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-

What is OSCBL Banking Assistant Salary ?

Rs. 5200/- to 20200/- with Grade Pay Rs. 2000/-

What is OSCBL Banking Assistant Exam Date ?

February/March 2022

What is OSCBL Application Form ?

17 Jan 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Job Summary
NotificationOSCBL Recruitment 2021-22 for 725 Banking Assistant and AM Posts, Graduates Eligible
Last Date of Submission20 Dec, 2021
CityBhubaneshwar
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Banking
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.