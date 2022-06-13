OSSC ATO Interview Admit Card 2022 On Tomorrow @ossc.gov.in, Check Assistant Training Officer Schedule Here

Odisha SSC has released the admit card /schedule for the interview for post of Assistant Training Officer on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC ATO DV Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the admit card update/interview schedule for the post of Assistant Training Officer -2016 on its official website. Commission will upload the OSSC ATO DV Admit Card 2022 download link on 14 June 2022 on its official wesbsite.

Commission is to conduct the interview for the Assistant Training Officer -2016 from 20 June 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified successfully for the document verification/interview round for the Assistant Training Officer can download their admit card through the official website of OSSC- ossc.nic.in, once it is uploaded.

In a bid to download the OSSC ATO Interview Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

Commission has uploaded the Bio-data cum attestation Form separately for ITI and Degree/Diploma candidates have been uploaded on the official website of OSSC. Candidates are required to download the proper Bio-data cum Attestation Form and submit the same duly filled before the verification board i.e. on the time of Viva voce test.

Candidates will have to submit all the essential documents/certificates in original as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can download the OSSC ATO DV Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC ATO DV Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps