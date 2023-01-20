OSSC CGL Prelims Revised Date 2022-23 Out For 943 Posts @ossc.gov.in: Check Exam Schedule

Odisha SSC has released the revised prelims exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination on its official websit-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC CGL Prelims Revised Date 2022-23 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised prelims exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the prelims exam for the various Group B/C posts under Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 in April/May 2023. Earlier exam was scheduled in January/February 2023.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 can download the OSSC CGL Prelims Revised Date 2022-23 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CGL Prelims Revised Date 2022-23 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, OSSC has decided to conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 in the month of April/May 2023 instead of January/February 2023 as it was intimated earlier.

Candidates are advised to be in constant touch with the official website for latest updates in this regards.

Earlier, OSSC has released the notification for the 943 Group-B/C vacancies under Graduate Level. Examination-2022 .

Advt No IIE-119/2022-6490/OSSC. Total Post 943 Group-B/C Post Age Limit 21-38 yrs Exam Date (Prelims) April/May 2023

Plan of Examination: OSSC CGL Prelims Revised Date 2022-23

Stage I

Prelims CBRE Mode

Multiple Choice Questions-150 Marks

Time-150 Minute

Stage II

Mains Written examination

Stage III

Certificate Verification



How to Download OSSC CGL Prelims Revised Date 2022-23