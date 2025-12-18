OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026: Notification Released for 1576 Group B and C Posts - Apply Online at ossc.gov.in

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2025-26: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published detailed advertisement for the OSSC Combined Graduate Recruitment Examination (CGLRE-2025) on its official website. Through the recruitment drive, the Commission is set to fill 1576 (including 504 for Women) for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services under various Departments of the Government of Odisha.

The online application process will commence from December 19, 2025. The last date for submission of online application is January 21, 2026. Candidates can register themselves from December 19, 2025 to January 18, 2026. Candidates will get the complete details about the OSSC CGL application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

OSSC CGL 2026 Notification PDF Candidates willing to apply for OSSC Combined Graduate Recruitment Examination (CGLRE-2025) for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below: OSSC CGL 2025 Download PDF OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026: Important Dates The organisation has uploaded the detailed advertisement containing the schedule to apply for these positions You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below- Particulars Details Online Registration December 19, 2025 to January 18, 2026 Starting of online application December 19, 2025 Last date of application January 21, 2026 Date of Editing December 19, 2025 to January 24, 2026 Tentative Date for Preliminary Examination February-March 2026



OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026 Vacancies A total of 1576 (including 504 for women) were announced under the OSSC Combined Graduate Recruitment Examination (CGLRE-2025) for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services Discipline-wise vacancy are tabulated below- What is the OSSC CGL 2026 Eligibility and Age Limit? The posts wise eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the OSSC in the detailed advertisement. Candidates are required to possess the posts wise educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.

Minimum Educational Qualification: Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognised university and computer knowledge. For the Common Cadre Auditor, Auditor under State Transport Authority, and Auditor under Director of Industries, PGDCA is also required.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

Age Limit: Candidates should have minimum 21 years and maximum 42 years.

Upper age limit is relaxable for SEBC, SC, ST, all Women, PwD, and Ex-servicemen candidates. OSSC CGL 2026 Selection Process Selection for OSSC Group B and C posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in three stages including- Stage - I: Preliminary Examination: 150 marks.

Stage - II: Main Written Examination: Two papers (200 Marks): Under the mains exam round, candidates will have to appear for different subjects including- Paper-I: Language (Odia and English) Paper-II: General Studies Mathematics test only for Auditors. Computer Skill Test for Auditors, Inspector of Supplies, Estate Supervisor, Block Social Security Officer (BSSO), Junior Assistant, and Junior Clerk. Stage - III: Certificate Verification: Candidates 1.5 times the vacancies will be shortlisted based on Main Written Examination marks and qualifying in the relevant tests.