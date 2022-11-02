OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 For 943 Group-B/C Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

OSSC has invited online application for the943 Group-B/C Posts on its official website. Check OSSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released notification for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 on its official website. Commission has released notification for a total of 943 Group-B/C Posts in various departments in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these post on or before 10 December 2022. The process of online application will commence from 11 November 2022.

Candidates having age limit from 21 to 38 Years with certain educational qualification including HSC with additional eligibility can apply for OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022.

Selection Process for OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Job :

Selection for OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification will be done on the basis of three stages process including.

Stage I: Preliminary CBRE mode

Stage II: Mains written exam

Stage III: Document Verification

Notification Details OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No: IIE-119/2022-6490/OSSC

Important Date OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Online Registration: 11 November 2022

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 10 December 2022

Vacancy Details OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

943 Group-B/C Post

Eligibility Criteria OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have HSC exam passed or equivalent from the recognized organization. Candidates are required to check the notification link for details of the eligibility criteria for the post.

Age Limit:

Candidates should have minimum 21 Yrs and maximum 38 yrs as on 01-01-2022.

Commission will provide the relaxation in upper age limit for various category.

Click Here For OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website from 11 November to 10 December 2022. Candidates should take a printout of the application form for future reference after successfully submission of application.