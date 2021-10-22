OSSC Electrician Admit Card 2021 to Release on October 24 @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card for Electrician Post on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC Electrician Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the Admit Card for written exam for the Electrician Grade II post on 24 October 2011. All such candidates who have applied successfully for Electrician Grade II posts can download their Admit Card from 24 October 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the written exam for Electrician Grade II post on 29 October 2021. Commission has released the detail exam schedule on its official website.

Candidates should note that there will be Paper I carries 100 Questions and 100 marks. The questions will be asked in Objective type/MCQ based on ITI Electrical trade. Candidates should note there will be 0.25 negative marking for each wrong answer.

OSSC will release the Admit Card downloading link on 24 October 2021 on its official website. In a bid to download the OSSC Electrician Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Computer Skill Test round for the Block Social Security Officer post should note that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will upload the Admission Letter link on 28 October 2021 on its official website.

All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Electrician Grade II post can download the OSSC Electrician Exam Schedule 2021 and Admit Card downloading details from the official website.

