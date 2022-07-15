OSSC Excise Sub Inspector Admit Card 2021 On July 18 @ossc.gov.in, Check Schedule

Odisha SSC has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card for Sub inspector of Excise Post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Excise Sub Inspector Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the Mains Admit Card for Sub inspector of Excise Post against Advt No.4319/OSSC. Commission will conduct the mains exam for the Sub inspector of Excise Post on 23-24 July 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the mains exam round for the Sub inspector of Excise Post can download OSSC Excise Sub Inspector Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021Notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.-ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, the main written examination for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2021 will be held on 23/24 July 2022 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE)mode. Exam will be conducted at different examination centres across the state of Odisha as per the programme given on the official website.

There will be exam for the Paper one for Composite Paper for the subjects including General English, Odia Language and General Studies. There will be number of questions will be 100. Total time allotted for the exam will be One & Half Hours ant there will negative marking@0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the 18 July 2022 from the link available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Excise Sub Inspector Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Excise Sub Inspector Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021