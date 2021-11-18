OSSC Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Released for Food Safety Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

OSSC FSO Admit Card 2021 Download :Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Computer Skill and Document Verification for the post of Food Safety Officer against Advt No.4579/OSSC dated 23.12.2019. All such candidates who have qualified for Computer Skill and Document Verification round for Food Safety Officer post can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.ossc.gov.in.
However you can download the FSO Admit Card also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link to Download:OSSC FSO Admit Card 2021
Process to Download: OSSC FSO Computer Skill Test Admit Card 2021
- Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.
- Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.
- Click on link-Notice Regarding downloading the Admit Card for Food Safety Officer Posts available on the homepage.
- After providing you login credentials, you will get the OSSC FSO Admit Card 2021.
- Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.