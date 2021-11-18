OSSC Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Released for Food Safety Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Computer Skill Test Admit Card for the Food Safety Officer post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

OSSC FSO Admit Card 2021 Download :Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Computer Skill and Document Verification for the post of Food Safety Officer against Advt No.4579/OSSC dated 23.12.2019. All such candidates who have qualified for Computer Skill and Document Verification round for Food Safety Officer post can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the FSO Admit Card also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the skill test/document verification for the the post of Food Safety Officer post on 24-25 November 2021.

Candidates who have qualified for the computer skill test and document verification round for Food Safety Officer Posts can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

In a bit to download the Computer Skill Test Admit card for FSO posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the link available on the official website.

Candidates can download the Food Safety Officer Admit Card after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: OSSC FSO Computer Skill Test Admit Card 2021