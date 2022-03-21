OSSC FSO Skill Test Admit Card 2022 on March 23 for Food Safety Officer post @ossc.gov.in, Check Schedule

OSSC will release the Skill Test Admit Card for the Food Safety Officer post on 23 March 2022 on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check schedule here.

OSSC FSO Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the Computer Skill Test Admit Card for the Food Safety Officer post on 23 March 2022 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the mains written examination for skill test round for the Food safety officer post can download OSSC FSO Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update through the official website-ossc.gov.in.



It is noted that the Computer Skill Test for the post of Food safety Officer-2020 for the qualified candidates in the mains exam will be held on 29 March 2022.

Commission will conduct the skill test in different examination centres at Bhubaneswar as per programme available on the official website.

Candidates should note that the duration of Computer Test will be One hour i.e. from 10.30 A.M to 11.30 A.M. and Reporting Time for the candidates is 9.00 A.M. The full marks for the Computer Skill Test will be 50 whereas Qualifying Mark is 15.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Computer Skill Test for the Food Safety Officer post can download OSSC FSO Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from 23 March 2022 onwards.

In a bid to download the OSSC FSO Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials with the link given on official website.

You can download the OSSC FSO Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC FSO Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update Steps Here:

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -www.ossc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Notice Regarding Computer Skill Test for the post of FOOD SAFETY OFFICER-2020. [Advt No-4515/OSSC dated 30.12.2020] available on the homepage. Provide your login credentials on the link given in a new window. You will get the OSSC FSO Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines including protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing and wear of three layer mask during Computer Skill Test. You can download the OSSC FSO Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly from the link given below.