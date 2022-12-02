OSSC Investigator Admit Card 2022 To Release On Dec 05: Download Schedule

Odisha SSC has released short notice regarding the prelims exam schedule/admit card update for the Investigator post on its official website-www.ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC Investigator Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the prelims exam schedule/admit card update for the Investigator-2022 post on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Investigator-2022 post can download the OSSC Investigator Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the Preliminary Examination (CBRE Mode) for the post of Investigator-2022 on 14 December 2022. You can download the OSSC Investigator Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

Commission will upload the Admit Card download link for the Investigator-2022 post on 05 December 2022 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written prelims exam for the Investigator-2022 post against Advt.No.5928/OSSC can download their Admit Card from 05 December 2022 after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

How To Download: OSSC Investigator Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update