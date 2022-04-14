OSSC JA Prelims Admit Card 2021 on Apr 16 @ossc.gov.in, Check Junior Assistants Exam Schedule

OSSC has released the short notice regarding the Prelims Admit Card/Schedule for the Jr Assistant post on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check Schedule here.

OSSC Junior Assistants Prelims Admit Card 2021 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the Prelims Exam Admit Card/Schedule for the Jr Assistant post. Commission will conduct the preliminary examination for the post of Junior Assistants (HOD)-2021 from 20 April 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Junior Assistants (HOD)-2021 post can download their Admit Card from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the preliminary examination for the post of Junior Assistants (HOD)-2021 against Advertisement No.4106/OSSC will be conducted from 20 to 24 April 2022. Commission will conduct the exam in two sessions each day through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in different cities across the state.

Under Stage I, i.e. Preliminary examination, candidates will have to appear for the General Awareness. There will be 100 Questions with 100 Marks for which the exam will be held One &1/2 Hours. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking @0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates applied for the above post should note that OSSC will upload the OSSC Junior Assistants Prelims Admit Card 2021 on 16 April 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from 16 April 2022 after providing their login credentials with the link available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Junior Assistants Prelims Admit Card 2021 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Junior Assistants Prelims Admit Card 2021 Check Steps