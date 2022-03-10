OSSC Junior Stenographer Answer Key 2022 Out @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till March 12

OSSC has released the Model Answer Key for the post of Junior Stenographer-2021on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check raise objection link here.

OSSC Junior Stenographer Answer Key 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the Language Test (English &

Odia) for the post of Junior Stenographer-2021. Commission has conducted the Computer Based Recruitment Examination on 04.03.2022 for the above posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the Language Test round for the Junior Stenographer-2019 post can download Answer Key available on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the Model Answer Keys for the Junior Stenographer post is available in "What's New" section of the official website-www.ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC Junior Stenographer Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Junior Stenographer Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Go to official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - ossc.gov.in/ Visit to the What's New Section available on the Home page. Click on the link ‘Notice Regarding Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Language Test (English & Odia) for the post of Jr. Stenographer-2021.Advt. No.3837/OSSC dt.04.12.2021’ given on its official website. You can raise your objections through the link after providing your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth. Download the save the OSSC Junior Stenographer Answer Key 2022 for future reference.



Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the Model Answer Key in online mode through the link available on the official website. In a bid to raise objections, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll No. & Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) in the link available on the official website. Last date for raising objection is 12 March 2022.

You can raise your objections through the link directly given below.