OSSC DV Admit Card 2017 (Out) for Junior Stenographer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

OSSC Junior Stenographer DV Admit Card 2017 Download: OSSC Junior Stenographer DV Admit Card 2017 has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on its official website. Commission will conduct the document verification for the post of Junior Stenographers(HOD)-2017 on 18 June 2022.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round can download their Junior Stenographer DV Admit Card from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the Bio-data-cum-attestation form and copy of online application form on the official website. Candidates can download the Bio-data-cum-attestation form with online application form from the official website.

In a bid to download the copy of online application form, candidates will have to provide their login credentials using the New Application tab available in the Home page of the official website.

Candidates can download their Admission Letter from the link available on the official website. In a bid to download the OSSC DV Admit Card 2017, you will have to provide your login credentials including application number and Date of birth.

You can download the Admit card after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Junior Stenographer DV Admit Card 2017