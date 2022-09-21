OSSC Recruitment 2022 For Junior Laboratory Assistant Post, Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

Odisha Staff selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online application for the 64 Junior Laboratory Assistant Post on its official website. Check OSSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OSSC Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Odisha Staff selection Commission (OSSC) has published notification for the post of Junior Laboratory Assistant Post under under Director of Technical Education & Training, Odisha. A total of 64 vacancies are available for the Junior Laboratory Assistant post for which interested candidates can apply in online mode from 26 September to 25 October 2022.

Selection for Junior Laboratory Assistant Post will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Mains written exam followed by Certificate Verification.

Notification Details for OSSC Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt.No. 5883/OSSC dated 20.09.2022

Important Dates for OSSC Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 26 September 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 October 2022

Vacancy Details for OSSC Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Junior Laboratory Assistant-64

Trade Wise Vacancy Position

Civil-12

Electrical-08

Mechanical-10

Workshop-08

Automobile Engineering-01

Chemical-03

Computer Science-04

Information Technology-02

Physics-08

Chemistry-07

Bio-Technology-01

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Junior Laboratory Assistant (Branch): Candidates should have Three years regular Diploma in 1st Division in respective branches for Laboratory Ass.(Branch).

Junior Laboratory Assistant (Workshop): Three Years regular Diploma in 1st Division Mechanical Engineering Discipline.

Junior Laboratory Assistant (Physics) & Junior Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry): B.Sc in Phusics Hons (PCM), 1st Division for Laboratory Assistant (Physics)/B.Sc. in Chemistry HOns (PCM) with 1st Division for Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry).

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

OSSC Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

How to Apply for OSSC Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the official website www.ossc.gov.in from 26 September to 25 October 2022.