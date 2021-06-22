OSSC Revised Skill Test 2021 Released for Asst. Librarian & Auditor Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has rescheduled computer skill test date for the post of Assistant Librarian/ Junior Librarian-2017 and Combined Auditor exam on its official website-ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Revised Skill Test 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the rescheduled computer skill test date for the post of Assistant Librarian/ Junior Librarian-2017 and Combined Auditor exam. Earlier Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Computer Skill Test for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 due to continuation of Lockdown/Shutdown arising out of COVID-19 cases.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Computer Skill Test round for Assistant Librarian/ Junior Librarian-2017 and Combined Auditor can check the rescheduled computer skill test schedule available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the computer skill test for the post of Assistant Librarian/ Junior Librarian-2017 and Combined Auditor exam on 09 July 2021. The schedule is subject to change depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

It is noted that earlier Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had postponed the computer skill test for the post of Assistant Librarian/ Junior Librarian-2017 post due to Lockdown/Shutdown arising out of COVID-19 cases.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the computer skill test round for the post of Assistant Librarian/ Junior Librarian-2017 and Combined Auditor exam can check the details of OSSC Revised Skill Test 2021 Released for Asst. Librarian & Auditor available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Revised Skill Test 2021for Asst. Librarian & Auditor Post





How to Downooad: OSSC Revised Skill Test 2021for Asst. Librarian & Auditor Post