OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Civil Defence/Senior Store Inspector Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Download Link

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Admit Card for the Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post on its official website. Candidates qualified for the mains exam round for Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post under D.G. of Police, Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence can download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

In a bid to download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Username /Mobile Number/Email and Password to the link available on the official website.

Direct Link to Download OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022





It is noted that OSSC is to conduct the Main Written Examination for the post of Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector on 26-27 June 2022. Exam for General English and Odia Language will be held on 26 June 2022 in subjective mode. Exam for General Studies and Computer Skill Test will be held on 27 June 2022 in Objective mode.

